KMA launches 2.5million euros EU funded project for a clean Kumasi

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly on Thursday 26th October, 2023 launched an European Union-funded project called Holistic Reinforcement for Sustainable Development (HORESD).

HORESD is implemented with a generous budget of 2.5 million Euros from the European Union under the Local Authorities Partnership for Sustainable cities in 2021.

Under this project, officials of KMA will soon kick-start a sanitation programme dubbed “Keep Kumasi Clean; Let’s Recycle”.

The move is aimed at keeping the city clean by making solid waste a resource for job creation in the metropolis.

Logistics procured for the execution of the program including 1000 pieces of waste plastic containers and 8 collection trucks were commissioned by KMA officials during the launch of the project.

At the event, the Kumasi City Mayor Hon Sam Pyne said KMA will commence deployment of the equipment on November 1, 2023 to selected suburbs in Kumasi to initiate a pilot program for waste source separation.

The mayor underscored the initiative as a significant milestone towards achieving a cleaner and a more sustainable city.

“Our goal is to restore Kumasi to its former glory as the Garden City”, he said. “Undoubtedly, this project is a new experience for KMA and other MMDAs. Nevertheless, I implore all of us to collaborate and ensure the success of this project. With our collective commitment and unwavering determination, we will overcome any challenge that may arise.”

International delegations who were present at the launch were Mr. Victor Constantino (City of Priar), H.E Paqui Momparier (President of MANRA), Mr. Massimo Mina (Head of EU Delegation).

Mrs. Charlotte Akwaah-Adjei (Program Manager at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources) at the event thanked KMA for starting the initiative.

She said from the example set by KMA, other cities will also learn and adopt the business modules to improve sanitation.

She said integrating business modules in sanitation is a step in the right direction.

Mrs. Charlotte admonished that “the required enabling environment now exist especially in technology and innovation and therefore we must make the desired effort to improve cleanliness in our City”.

Head of EU Delegation to Ghana Mr. Massimo Mina in his address expressed joyhow KMA and for that matter, the entire Kumasi metropolis has commenced championing a transformation of the way in which the city is managing its waste.

He however made a sad indication that in Ghana, about 12,700 tons of solid waste are generated daily and only 10% are collected and disposed of.