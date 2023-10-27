Heh! Kennedy, gyae ruff; you called farmers fools and now you're saying agric is the way – Senyo Hosi exposes Ken Agyapong

27.10.2023 LISTEN

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Mr. Senyo Hosi has exposed the double standards of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

Reacting to the promise by Ken Agyapong plans to use agriculture to transform the country when voted to become President of Ghana, Senyo Hosi says he is amazed.

In his post on Facebook, he reminded the flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the past when he described people venturing into farming as "fools."

Ken Agyapong is on record to have shared in an interview on Joy News that anyone who decides to go into farming with his/her savings is a fool in his books.

“If you make money in Accra and you tell me [Kennedy Agyapong] that you are going into farming, you are a fool. If you are going into farming, you would just be praying to God to make you poor and you will be poor,' the NPP flagbearer aspirant said.

In his post, Senyo Hosi argued that now that Ken Agyapong wants to be president, he now sees it wise to ride on the back of agriculture to push his agenda.

According to him, he prays Ghanaians will not allow the Assin Central MP to deceive them.

"I just came across an article on Citinewsroom.com and I nearly fell off my seat. Did Kennedy Agyapong really say, “If you vote me today or elect me as President of Ghana, I will use the five regions of the north, Afram and Accra plains to feed the whole of Africa”?

“You called us [farmers] fools but today, when you wish to be President, you say agric is the way, and we must be confident to venture into it. Look hard and all around you. There are only two fools here – you and you. I Pray those whose gullibility you feast on, wake up,” Senyo Hosi said in his post on Facebook on Thursday, October 26.

The former CEO of CBOD further stressed that Ken Agyapong should stop calling himself a self-made business tycoon.

He said if not for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Assin Central MP would have been nothing.

“Stop calling yourself some self-made business tycoon. Your wealth is rooted in public money and political patronage. The many fat contracts awarded you directly and indirectly from the times of Kufour to date for little gratitude and in response to your bullying and threats, made the you we see today. You are and would have been nothing but for the same NPP you wish to showdown with,” Senyo Hosi added in his post attached below.