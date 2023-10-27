Akosombo dam spillage: Finance Ministry supports flood victims with GHS2 million

27.10.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on Friday, October 27, led a delegation from the Ministry of Finance to tour some of the communities in the Volta Region affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

Making a stop at the North Tongu District Assembly in Mepe, the Minister made a donation of GHS2 million to support the victims of the flood

The donation which is to provide short-term relief for the flood victims was received by the District Chief Executive Divine Osborne Fenu.

Speaking before the donation, Ken Ofori-Atta expressed appreciation to all Ghanaians who have provided support to the affected people after the flooding.

“Let us be encouraged. Ministry of Finance as a family is concerned about what has happened to our brothers and sisters. Working with the VRA, we have brought something enough- GHS2 million to be able to support the relief effort that is going on and to thank Ghanaians for the spontaneous response,” the Finance Minister said.

Ahead of the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presentation, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that long-term measures to provide needed relief to the affected communities and people will be factored in.

“I think we are also in the budget season and therefore it will not just be numbers that we are working on, but true feelings in the field and therefore the need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression immediately and also in the budget,” the Finance Minister said.

Since the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage, several communities in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions have been affected.

So far, it is estimated that about 30,000 people have been affected.