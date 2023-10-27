Anlo-Afiadenyigba youth vex over demolished 2022 Mini Hogbe plaque

The youth of Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed their displeasure over the demolished 2022 Commemorative Mini Hogbetsotso plaque by unknown persons.

The move was to compel authorities to expedite action in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Mr Raphael Seth Borkloe, Secretary to the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Youth Council, in a statement delivered during a demonstration, said the plaque represented the 36 states of Anloland and must be respected.

He explained that inscriptions on the plaque remained evident that it was unveiled by Torgbui Sri, the Awomefia of Anlo, and assisted by Torgbui Kadzahlo IV, the Dufia of Anlo-Afiadenyanlo on the occasion of the second Hogbetsotso Mini durbar at Anlo-Afiadenyigba held on October 29, 2022.

Mr Borkloe also indicated that they have given a 14-day ultimatum to the culprits to fix back the plaque or face their wrath if they failed to do so.

The unexpected act has since been reported to the police for action.

GNA