Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Anlo-Afiadenyigba youth vex over demolished 2022 Mini Hogbe plaque

Social News Anlo-Afiadenyigba youth vex over demolished 2022 Mini Hogbe plaque
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The youth of Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed their displeasure over the demolished 2022 Commemorative Mini Hogbetsotso plaque by unknown persons.

The move was to compel authorities to expedite action in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Mr Raphael Seth Borkloe, Secretary to the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Youth Council, in a statement delivered during a demonstration, said the plaque represented the 36 states of Anloland and must be respected.

He explained that inscriptions on the plaque remained evident that it was unveiled by Torgbui Sri, the Awomefia of Anlo, and assisted by Torgbui Kadzahlo IV, the Dufia of Anlo-Afiadenyanlo on the occasion of the second Hogbetsotso Mini durbar at Anlo-Afiadenyigba held on October 29, 2022.

Mr Borkloe also indicated that they have given a 14-day ultimatum to the culprits to fix back the plaque or face their wrath if they failed to do so.

The unexpected act has since been reported to the police for action.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Late Ga Manye to be buried tomorrow; body to visit all royal homes before burial Late Ga Manye to be buried tomorrow; body to visit all royal homes before burial

1 hour ago

Dumsor to persist until enough gas supply assured – GRIDCo Dumsor to persist until enough gas supply assured – GRIDCo

1 hour ago

Flagbearer race: NPP announces voting centres Flagbearer race: NPP announces voting centres

1 hour ago

Court adjourns trial of NAM1 to November 17 to allow the state complete filing of witness statements Court adjourns trial of NAM1 to November 17 to allow the state complete filing o...

1 hour ago

Sekondi-Takoradi: Demonstrators refuse to hand over petition to Ministers rep Sekondi-Takoradi: Demonstrators refuse to hand over petition to Minister’s rep

1 hour ago

UTAG gives govt 21 days to address concerns or it will embark on strike UTAG gives gov’t 21 days to address concerns or it will embark on strike

3 hours ago

Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells govt Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells gov’t

3 hours ago

Dam spillage: Contact us before engaging our people for donations – Mepe Development Association to donors Dam spillage: Contact us before engaging our people for donations – Mepe Develop...

3 hours ago

Medical officer on dialysis urge Ghanaians against bad eating habits and unhealthy lifestyle Medical officer on dialysis urge Ghanaians against bad eating habits and unhealt...

3 hours ago

Paramount Chief of Adidome warn victims against returning to their flooded home Paramount Chief of Adidome warn victims against returning to their flooded home

Just in....
body-container-line