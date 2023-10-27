Modern Ghana logo
Dam spillage: NDC must have plan 'B' going into 2024 elections - Economist

A chartered economist and a member of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is advising the party to develop a strategy to counteract potential man-made floods in their stronghold leading up to the 2024 general elections.

Mr Bernard Oduro Takyi, the economist in question, has alleged that the deliberate spilling of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA) in the Eastern Region is part of a calculated strategy by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to disenfranchise voters in the lower basin of the Volta River.

He believes this strategy aims to disenfranchise eligible voters in the NDC's strongholds in the run-up to the December 7, 2024 general elections.

Mr Takyi contends that the spilling of excess water from the dams, causing flooding in the Volta Region, is intended to create anxiety in the NDC's strongholds.

He mentioned that the areas targeted by this alleged plot include Volta, Bono East, and parts of the Eastern Regions.

''As part of this plan," he suggested that "excess water would be intentionally released from the dams leading to significant flooding in these areas, possibly necessitating a declaration of a state of emergency to prevent voters in these regions from exercising their franchise."

Mr Takyi supported his claims by referencing a comment attributed to Mr Sammy Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), who reportedly said that the economy might look bad, but the 2024 elections would be won through strategy.

According to Takyi, the NDC must be prepared with a strategy to address this situation if it occurs again in 2024 and to counter the NPP's alleged plan to break the eight-year political cycle at all cost.

During an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's Ghana Yensom morning show, hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Friday, October 27, 2023, Mr Takyi emphasised that the 2024 general elections would revolve around the NPP's perceived mismanagement of the economy, education, corruption, healthcare, roads and employment.

He claimed that the NPP has failed significantly in all these aspects, and their alleged awareness of their inability to win the 2024 elections through conventional means has led them to employ this flooding strategy to create anxiety in the stronghold of the NDC.

- Classfmonline

