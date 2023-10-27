Ken Agyapong donates GH100,000 to displaced victims of dam spillage

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon Ken Ohene Agyapong has made a personal donation of GH₵100,000.00 and items to the victims of Akosombo dam spillage.

The Mepe and other surrounding communities affected by the flood on Thursday received various relief items from business magnate and Aspiring presidential candidate Ken Ohene Agyapong following the flooding of various communities after the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The Maverick Politician and business mogul led his team to donate relief items to the affected communities in Central, South, North Tongu, and Keta constituencies.

The items included 300 bags of 50kg rice, 300 packs of bottled water, 50 pieces of first aid kits, and an amount of 100,000.00gh cedis.

Hon. Ken, who is one of the biggest philanthropists in Ghana with a long history in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), often simplistically seen as charity or philanthropy.

Speaking at the event Hon Ken Agyapong Said, "When I look into the eyes of our mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers who are seated here, I see so much sadness. Their lives have been turned upside down as a result of what has happened.

"I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to assist the affected people to provide relief and also restore the livelihood of those affected, adding that VRA must do the needful to compensate affected communities."

Queenmother for the area, Mamaga Adwo Kyereko V, who received the items, expressed appreciation to Hon. Ken for the kind gesture and wished him well in the November 4 presidential election.