Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ken Agyapong donates GH100,000 to displaced victims of dam spillage

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
General News Ken Agyapong donates GH100,000 to displaced victims of dam spillage
8 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon Ken Ohene Agyapong has made a personal donation of GH₵100,000.00 and items to the victims of Akosombo dam spillage.

The Mepe and other surrounding communities affected by the flood on Thursday received various relief items from business magnate and Aspiring presidential candidate Ken Ohene Agyapong following the flooding of various communities after the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The Maverick Politician and business mogul led his team to donate relief items to the affected communities in Central, South, North Tongu, and Keta constituencies.

The items included 300 bags of 50kg rice, 300 packs of bottled water, 50 pieces of first aid kits, and an amount of 100,000.00gh cedis.

Hon. Ken, who is one of the biggest philanthropists in Ghana with a long history in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), often simplistically seen as charity or philanthropy.

10272023114119-ptkwn0y442-aa35de59-81a0-4e14-afc7-50b8e01e2fbc

Speaking at the event Hon Ken Agyapong Said, "When I look into the eyes of our mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers who are seated here, I see so much sadness. Their lives have been turned upside down as a result of what has happened.

"I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to assist the affected people to provide relief and also restore the livelihood of those affected, adding that VRA must do the needful to compensate affected communities."

Queenmother for the area, Mamaga Adwo Kyereko V, who received the items, expressed appreciation to Hon. Ken for the kind gesture and wished him well in the November 4 presidential election.

10272023114119-ptkwn0y442-aa35de59-81a0-4e14-afc7-50b8e01e2fbc

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells govt Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells gov’t

2 hours ago

Chief Justice urge Judges to demonstrate capacity in adjudicating RTI matters Chief Justice urge Judges to demonstrate capacity in adjudicating RTI matters

2 hours ago

Anlo-Afiadenyigba youth vex over demolished 2022 Mini Hogbe plaque Anlo-Afiadenyigba youth vex over demolished 2022 Mini Hogbe plaque

2 hours ago

Dam spillage: NDC must have plan 'B' going into 2024 elections - Economist Dam spillage: NDC must have plan 'B' going into 2024 elections - Economist

2 hours ago

Nursing Colleges qualify to run degree programmes – Prof Abu Jinapor Nursing Colleges qualify to run degree programmes – Prof Abu Jinapor

2 hours ago

Dam spillage: Contact us before engaging our people for donations – Mepe Development Association to donors Dam spillage: Contact us before engaging our people for donations – Mepe Develop...

2 hours ago

We dont want you again – Dome market women tell Sarah Adwoa Safo “We don’t want you again” – Dome market women tell Sarah Adwoa Safo

2 hours ago

Medical officer on dialysis urge Ghanaians against bad eating habits and unhealthy lifestyle Medical officer on dialysis urge Ghanaians against bad eating habits and unhealt...

2 hours ago

Paramount Chief of Adidome warn victims against returning to their flooded home Paramount Chief of Adidome warn victims against returning to their flooded home

2 hours ago

'In Ken We Trust Group' calls for leadership change in NPP 'In Ken We Trust Group' calls for leadership change in NPP

Just in....
body-container-line