Ghana needs a leadership where Northerners and Southerners are together for the sake of unity – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has justified his decision to choose Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his Vice President.

Opening up on his selection of the Vice President, the President said it is always good to have a combination of Northerners and Southerners to lead the country for the sake of the unity of Ghana.

“I think you are aware of our country in terms of the balance of people from the South, and people from the North.

“I think that for the unity of the country, it is good that we have a leadership where Northerners and Southerners are together so that the country can remain united. He is from the north and I wanted somebody from the North to partner me for the elections and then for the governance,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President said this during an engagement with students from the Association International School at the Jubilee House on Thursday, October 26.

In his explanation to the student, the President also noted that he needed the brains of clever and honest Dr. Bawumia to govern the country effectively.

“He is also a very clever man and I needed his brain to help me govern the country effectively, he is an honest person, and he speaks his honesty, he is not one of those people who you have to guess what they try to say, he says what has to say very directly and I like that, I prefer to deal with people who are also very direct, these are some of the reasons I chose Dr. Bawumia to be my vice president,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is in the running to become President Akufo-Addo’s replacement as leader of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Vice President is one of four aspirants contesting for the flagbearer election of the party.

The crucial election will be held on Saturday, November 4.

