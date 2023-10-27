Modern Ghana logo
National Cathedral project should be a national agenda; I want to stay away from the controversies – Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Headlines Dr. Lawrence Tetteh
8 HOURS AGO
Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

The Founder and President of World Wide Miracle, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has opened up about why does not want to get close to the National Cathedral project.

Although he notes he fully supports the building of a national cathedral in Ghana, he does not want to be part of the many controversies that have been linked to the project.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh said he wishes the National Cathedral Project would be taken as a national project with no politicisation.

“If everybody was put together and all hands were on desk it wouldn’t have been an NPP agenda. It will have been a national agenda. What I am saying is that we politicize things so much that what is supposed to be a national agenda for our community becomes a political party’s agenda. The beauty is that we should have had a National Cathedral, most nations I have been to have National Cathedral.

“In fact, I supported the Cathedral. I sowed a seed. If all the things you are hearing now is what to go by then everybody must be careful,” Dr. Lawrence Tetteh said.

The renowned man of God continued, “Monies sunk into the project are our money, monies that have been sunk into the project had our hard-earned reputations. The little taxes we pay the little contributions so the question some of us are asking is what went wrong?

“You don’t want to serve on controversies, no I will not take it. I would have from the beginning but not now. If it is already a mess why would you want to be part? I am yet to understand why Dr. Eastwood is no more there, Archbishop Duncan Williams is no more there.”

The national cathedral project has been stalled after North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa exposed my controversies around the project.

Just recently, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba have resigned from the Board of Trustees.

The two clergymen in a letter of resignation to President Akufo-Addo cited the lack of audit on money pumped into the project.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

