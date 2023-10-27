Akufo-Addo explains decision to make clever, honest Bawumia his Vice

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has opened up on the reason behind his decision to make Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia his Vice.

During an engagement with the students of Association International School at the Jubilee House on Thursday, October 26, the President described his Vice President as a clever man.

He indicated that he made Dr. Bawumia his Vice because he needed his brains to help govern the country effectively.

“I think you are aware of our country in terms of the balance of people from the South, and people from the North. I think that for the unity of the country, it is good that we have a leadership where Northerners and Southerners are together so that the country can remain united. He is from the north and I wanted somebody from the North to partner me for the elections and then for the governance.

“He is also a very clever man and I needed his brain to help me govern the country effectively, he is an honest person, and he speaks his honesty, he is not one of those people who you have to guess what they try to say, he says what has to say very directly and I like that. I prefer to deal with people who are also very direct, these are some of the reasons I chose Dr. Bawumia to be my vice president,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

While President Akufo-Addo gears up to finish his second term as president, many supporters of the NPP are rooting for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to replace the President.

The Vice President is one of four aspirants contesting for the flagbearer position of the NPP.

The flagbearer election is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 4.