Dress modestly; avoid emulating the half-naked style of secular artists — Life Coach to Christian ladies

Renowned Nigerian life coach Solomon Buchi has called on Christian women to dress modestly and avoid imitating secular celebrities' style of dressing.

The celebrated coach argued that as Christians, women must strive to look different and always use themselves as an example for the non-believers to change their ways.

He criticises followers of Christ who copy celebrities' naked fashion style that are perceived as ungodly.

In a tweet on Thursday, Buchi finds it diffiucult to understand why Christian ladies religiously follow the dress styles of local and foreign celebrities like Cardi B, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj, who he described as "unchristian women".

He wrote, "Why won’t you dress almost naked when you’re a big fan of Cardi B, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Arya Star and the rest.

“Why should Christian women religiously follow unchristian women, letting them teach them how to dress? Don’t you have godly models? Why do you want to look like the world that you’re called to change?”

The remarks add to an ongoing discussion about appropriate dress for religious women in contemporary society.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
