26.10.2023 Headlines

Thursday’s blackout due to limited gas supply — GRIDCo

26.10.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) has issued a press release to inform the public about why power has been cut to several parts of the country this evening.

Several parts of the capital, Accra experienced power outages (dumsor) today, Thursday, October 26.

At around 6:30pm, power was cut in several areas but was shortly restored.

About 30 minutes later, power was cut again, rendering various communities without light and in darkness.

According to the Ghana Grid Company Ltd, the power cut is due to limited supply of gas to Tema.

In the release issued by the Corporate Communications Section of the Ghana Grid Company LTD, it apologized for the inconvenience caused to the public.

“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd, (GRIDCo), the "Operator" of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) informs the general public that due to limited gas supply to Tema, there will be a supply gap of 550MW at peak time.

“This will affect power supply to consumers in some parts of the country. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” parts of the release from GRIDCo) said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

