Cabinet terminated GPGC Power Purchase Agreement, not me — Boakye Agyarko replies Kwabena Donkor’s ‘unfortunate’ statement

Former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has responded to claims by Pru East MP and former Power Minister Kwabena Donkor that he (Agyarko) unilaterally terminated the GPGC Power Purchase Agreement.

The former minister under the erstwhile John Mahama’s administration noted that the decision by government to terminate the Ghana Power Generating Company (GPGC) contract, leading to a judgement debt of $140 million “made no sense commercially and legally” at the time.

He urged parliament to probe the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and other officials of the current government who took the decision, insisting the reasons given for the termination are untenable.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, October 26, Boakye Agyarko denied the allegations, insisting that it was the cabinet which collectively made the decision to review and terminate the contract, not him as a minister.

He stated: "I deem the utterances most unfortunate and irresponsible coming from a former Minister who ought to know that it is not within my power or province, or that of any Minister to unilaterally cancel or terminate a contract of this nature."

He provided further details of the process, noting an 18-member inter-ministerial committee chaired by Dr. Alfred Ofosu Ahenkora, Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, reviewed all PPAs and recommended terminating the GPGC agreement due to excess capacity charges.

He quoted from the committee's report which said: "Based on the 2018-2030 demand supply capacity balance and the tariff rank of this project, the full capacity of this project will be excess (idle) resulting in estimated total cost of USD 115.48 million within the duration of the PPA."

The former minister emphasized that it was cabinet that "gave its approval for the recommendation of the report to be implemented," upon the Attorney General’s advice after which he initiated the termination process by informing parties.