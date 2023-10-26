Former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Kwaku Gyan, has raised concerns about the impact of the recent Akosombo Dam spillage on next year’s general elections.

Speaking at a public lecture dubbed "Protecting Our Democracy: The Role of the Judiciary," Justice Kwaku Gyan described the dam spillage as a "humanitarian tragedy" and a "self-inflicted disaster" that has resulted in the destruction of the properties of affected residents.

Of particular concern to him was the loss of important identification documents such as the Ghana Card and the Voter ID, both of which are essential for exercising one's right to vote.

According to Justice Kwaku Gyan, the government and other relevant authorities have not adequately addressed the devastating effects of the disaster, which has disrupted normal activities in the affected communities.

He called on the government and relevant authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that the residents of the Volta Region and other communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage are not disenfranchised.

Justice Kwaku Gyan emphasized, "Many human settlements in the catchment areas have completely been wiped off the map. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians escaping the rampaging floods left behind practically all their human possessions.

“Relevant to the forthcoming 2024 elections are two most critical items and possessions of the people fleeing from the floodwaters. They are the Almighty Ghana Card and the Voter ID card.

“Thus, apart from the inextensible loss of their creature comforts, the victims of this deluge in the Volta region in particular, as well as those in other parts of the country, manifestly risk the cruel denial of their constitutional right to vote in the 2024 elections by reason of the loss or destruction through the Volta River floods of their national ID and Voter ID cards, unless something urgent and drastic is done to avert this eventuality."

He underscores the importance of universal adult suffrage and the franchise to vote are constitutional imperative.

He stated, “We all know that the universal adult suffrage and hence the franchise to vote by those qualified to vote is a constitutional imperative.

“Every reasonable and necessary step and action ought to be devised to avoid and prevent any mass disenfranchisement of the people of the Volta Region as well as those in all other parts of the country affected and afflicted by this man-made disaster.”