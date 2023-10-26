Modern Ghana logo
The method by which NDC, NPP select candidates has given rise to inducing delegates - Ken Agyapong’s campaign manager

Kwame Owusu, the campaign manager for Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said their campaign team also engaged in financial incentives to woo some delegates in the lead-up to next month’s presidential primaries.

Mr Owusu explained that their decision to provide inducements to delegates was in reaction to the substantial financial offers being made to delegates by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's camp.

"He has given some inducements which are far too high, and people look at it and they are very dissatisfied as to things that we have not been able to pay, such as NABCO.

“Recently, we were even owing so much money as regards school feeding and the like…so when people see the amount of money that is moving that they claim they don't have, people become suspicious," Mr. Owusu said in an interview with Citi News monitored by ModernGhana News.

When directly asked whether Mr. Agyapong's campaign was also engaging in the act of inducing delegates, Owusu responded, "Oh yes, Oh yes, we are only saying that if we are inducing, we should do it in such a way that people don't see it as buying them. That they are being encouraged to do that."

He further added, "But I am saying that this is the game, NDC, NPP, given the method by which our candidates are selected, it has given rise to these kinds of things."

Mr. Owusu criticises Dr. Bawumia's ability to be president of the country, citing his uninspiring performance over the last six years in power.

He alleged that many Members of Parliament and party figures support Dr. Bawumia's candidacy out of fear of the potential changes Mr. Agyapong might introduce to the party which will go against their interest if chosen as the flagbearer.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

