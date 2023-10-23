Modern Ghana logo
EC supervises St. Peters SHS prefect election

Education EC supervises St. Peters SHS prefect election
2023-10-23

The Kwahu East District office of the Electoral Commission (EC) Thursday supervised the prefectorial elections of the St. Peter’s Senior High School (SHS) at Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, which saw the election of Edmund Eric Gah as the senior school prefect.

He will be assisted by Farkye Albert and Manlan Chris for the 2023/2024 academic year.

This is the first time the EC has been involved in the supervision of SHS students' leadership elections, says Mr Daniel Kwame Agyapong, the Head of the Sports Department of the school.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that it was about time schools adopted “this new strategy to ensure free, fair, and credible elections among participating candidates.”

Other positions for grabs were the Dining Hall, Works and Sanitation, Preps, Health, Library, Entertainment and Culture, and Canteen prefects.

The selection of nomination forms, screening of candidates, declaration of qualified aspirants, reading of manifestos, and campaigning preceded the voting process.

Mr Agyapong, also an Assembly Member of Nkwatia Dompem, said the engagement of the EC would boost student voters’ trust during elections.

The school utilised the occasion, among other things, to instill a sense of civic responsibility in the students and to demonstrate the procedures involved in choosing national leaders, he said.

Apart from the ballot papers produced by the school all other election materials were obtained from the Kwahu East District office at Abetifi.

Voting finished about 1700 hours, and the school’s electoral commissioner, Mr John Darkwah, declared the results.

The Works and Sanitation prefect went to  Vincent Agbenorlawodze, to be assisted by Michael Ntisiful, Hayford Jesse, and Adjei Makenzie, while Entertainment and Culture went to Anthony Obeng, assisted by Amedume Fidel Eyram and Nartey Daniel.

GNA

