Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Cape Coast: Teen father poisons 10-day-old son with weedicide at Assin-Praso

Crime & Punishment Cape Coast: Teen father poisons 10-day-old son with weedicide at Assin-Praso
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Police in Assin-Praso in the Assin North District of the Central Region, have intensified the search for a teen father for allegedly poisoning his ten-day-old baby boy with weedicide.

As of Sunday, October 22, the baby was alive and responding to treatment at the Presbyterian Hospital at Assin-Praso.

According to the mother of the victim, Ms Esther Baah, 16, they both hatched the idea of killing the baby after all efforts to abort him were unsuccessful.

The move was to clear the baby, which had become a burden of a sort to them, to enable them to pursue their academic aspirations.

Not long after, Ms Baa delivered and gave up on what she considered as 'devilish intention' having considered the ordeal associated with pregnancy, delivery, and child upbringing.

However, the suspect, Godfred Nelson, also known as Paa Akwasi, 19, a Senior High School (SHS) three student, and a native of Assin Praso, unknowingly and still had plans to kill the baby with weedicide.

“We both planned to kill the baby to allow us to pursue our education.

“But the pain and trauma I endured during pregnancy and delivery made me change my mind, but little did I know that my boyfriend still haboured the intent to kill the innocent baby,” she said as she wept profusely.

Explaining issues to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kwaku Arkoh, the grandfather of the victim, said Ms Baah met her baby crying uncontrollably when she returned from the bathhouse.

She then decided to breastfeed him but observed a foamy substance in the mouth of the baby, and liquid stains in the child’s clothes amid vomiting.

Realizing the baby’s struggles, he was rushed to hospital, where it was discovered the baby had been poisoned.

Nelson, on hearing the turn of events, bolted.

Meanwhile, the mother of the suspect, Afia Tawiah, who had been irritated and disappointed by the action of her son had charged the police to arrest him to face the full rigors of the law.

“I cannot comprehend what will motivate Paa Akwasi to attempt killing his innocent baby. In any case, he is not directly responsible for the upkeep of the baby and his mother.

“I have taken all the responsibilities upon myself, so why should he think of killing the baby? He must be arrested as soon as possible to face the law because I don’t tolerate nonsense,” she said.

GNA

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Concerned Youth of Kedzi protest opening of Keta Lagoon Concerned Youth of Kedzi protest opening of Keta Lagoon

9 minutes ago

VRA constructs bypass road to connect Mepe VRA constructs bypass road to connect Mepe

9 minutes ago

Makola Mall fire: GUTA blasts SSNIT for putting up ghetto-like, poorly-structured market Makola Mall fire: GUTA blasts SSNIT for putting up ghetto-like, poorly-structure...

9 minutes ago

NPP primaries: If my contenders pay each delegate GHS20k, I'll pay more; I've enough dollars — Bibiani MP NPP primaries: If my contenders pay each delegate GHS20k, I'll pay more; I've en...

22 minutes ago

AR: Police apprehend Chief over alleged attempt to sodomise teenage boy A/R: Police apprehend Chief over alleged attempt to sodomise teenage boy

22 minutes ago

GAF statement on withdrawal of military from Mepe a total fabrication, laughable as well – Ablakwa GAF statement on withdrawal of military from Mepe a total fabrication, laughable...

1 hour ago

Mahama woos Canadian investors to Ghanas lithium sector Mahama woos Canadian investors to Ghana’s lithium sector

2 hours ago

Sefwi Bekwai Paramount Chief urge politicians to eschew politics of insults Sefwi Bekwai Paramount Chief urge politicians to eschew politics of insults

2 hours ago

Cape Coast: Teen father poisons 10-day-old son with weedicide at Assin-Praso Cape Coast: Teen father poisons 10-day-old son with weedicide at Assin-Praso

2 hours ago

The mangled car after the crash Taxi driver crashed to death

Just in....
body-container-line