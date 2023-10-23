Ex-convict jailed for stealing motorbikes

A 40-year-old farmer and ex-convict Bebli Komlatse has been sentenced to seven years in jail for unlawful entry and stealing of two motorbikes.

Bebli, who appeared before the Hohoe Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on July 25, 2023, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case went into full trial and the convict was found guilty and subsequently sentenced on October 18.

Prior to the sentencing, the Prosecutor informed the Court that the convict was sentenced on April 20, 2011, by the same Court to five years imprisonment for the same offence.

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Charles Aziati said the complainants were direct brothers and residents of By-Plan, a suburb of Hohoe.

He said on July 21 this year, at about 2358 hours, the complainants parked their Royal and Haojue motorbikes in their kitchen and went to bed.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the first complainant woke up the following dawn at about 0300 hours and realised that the kitchen door was forced open and when he entered, the two motorbikes were not there.

He said the complainant then informed the second complainant and the case was reported to the police.

Chief Inspector Aziati said on same day, the two complainants went round the Hohoe and Kpando locality looking for the stolen motorbikes.

He said the second complainant saw the Royal motorbike at a mechanic shop with the convict at Gbefi.

Chief Inspector Aziati said when the convict saw the second complainant approaching, he took to his heels but was arrested and brought to the Hohoe police station with the motorbike and handed over to the police where he was rearrested.

He said the second motorbike had not been retrieved.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the motorbikes were Royal with registration number M-22-VR 273 valued at GH¢5,200 and Haojue with registration number M-21-VR 3004 valued at GH¢5,700.

