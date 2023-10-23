Galamsey evidence is in the forest; go there – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng replies Godfred Dame

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has raised concern about the Attorney General’s comment indicating that there is no evidence to back the allegation of illegal mining against some government officials cited in the report.

As part of government’s efforts to fight galamsey, President Akufo-Addo appointed the renowned surgeon as the Chairman of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Early this year, it came to light that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng compiled a 36-page document titled “Report on the work of IMCIM so far and the way forward” sent to the President.

In that report, he made several allegations of government officials neck-deep in illegal small-scale mining.

However, no action was taken against the persons accused with the Attorney General recently explaining that there was no evidence available to back the allegations.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said he struggles to understand what the Attorney General means by there is no evidence.

He insists that if the Attorney General wants evidence, he should go into the forest and see for himself.

“What does he mean by hard evidence? I mean as somebody who has written a report what evidence do you expect from me apart from words, documents, videos, pictures?

“I am not an investigative agent, that is not my job. I was a chairman of a committee and I wrote a report, so you [as an Attorney General] have to go round and see whether what I am saying is true or otherwise.

“We have regional Ministers, DCEs, MPs, police personnel, Customs and Forestry Commission personnel scattered across Ghana, are they not seeing these things? If you go there, you’ll get your evidence,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said.

According to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, it was wrong to believe that he had the support of President Akufo-Addo to fight galamsey when he was made chairman of the IMCIM.

He insists he has no desire to attack government but the concerns he raises are because he wants the best for Ghana.