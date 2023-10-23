Mahama woos Canadian investors to Ghana’s lithium sector

Former President John Mahama has asked investors in Canada to take advantage of the discovery of lithium in the country.

Australia-based Atlantic Lithium expects to begin production at what would be Ghana’s first lithium mine in the coming months.

It follows the official granting of a 15-year mining lease to the firm by Ghana’s Ministry of Land and Natural Resources.

According to the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, government will own 19% share in the company’s local operation.

Speaking at the Friends of Africa Roundtable on Entrepreneurship & Partnership in Toronto on Sunday (22 October) Mahama said there are a lot of sectors in Ghana that need investment.

"Mining has always been very important, especially in Ghana, rare earth minerals like lithium have been discovered in Ghana recently.

"A lease has been granted for a firm to mine, so that is an area investor can turn their attention to," Mahama said.

Forum

The goal of the Friends of Africa Roundtable on Entrepreneurship & Partnership is to facilitate collaboration between African leaders in the public/private sectors and Canadian infrastructure providers.

Through Roundtable discussions, planned debates and informal meetings the relevant authorities in these sectors are brought together to discuss and proffer solutions to challenges in the real sector of the economy.

The target audiences are professionals in the organised private sector, CEOs of Corporate Canada and Leaders who have a responsibility to execute at various levels in Africa.