Bawumia to join Ejura chiefs celebrate annual Sekyerene festival

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will on Thursday, October 26, 2023, join the chiefs and the people of Ejura to celebrate their annual traditional Sekyerene festival.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Goerge Akuffo Dampare, the Interior Minister, Hon Ambrose Derry and a host of other dignitaries are also expected to be guests at the festival.

About the festival

The festival 'Sekyerene' is marked every year by the chiefs of people to thank God, ancestors and the traditional stool for providing the people with bumper harvests of fresh yams in the year just gone by.

Major highlight of the festival

Secretary to the Central Planning Committee for the festival, who doubles as the Nkosuohene (Development chief) of Ejura Traditional Area, Nana Agyeman Prempeh in an interview with this reporter said the focus of this year's event is the commissioning of the ultramodern Divisional Police Headquarters built by Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II and his elders.

He noted that chiefs and residents of Ejura with support from partners embarked on the construction of the divisional police headquarters to help improve the security situation in the area.

The festival which will be held on the theme "Creating a Secure Environment for Economic Development Ejura", is also aimed to collaborate with stakeholders to raise educational standards in Ejura.

The chief on Friday, October 20, 2023, called on citizens of Ejura and the entire country to patronise this year’s festival.

Dates for the festival

Nana Agyeman Prempeh disclosed that the festival will commence on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 and end on the 29th day of the same month.

Below is the full schedule of activities for the Festival as announced by the chiefs:

Ejura Sekyerene (Yam) Festival

Barima Osei Hwedie II, Ejurahene, Nana Akua Tiwaa II, Ejurahemaa and entire elders of Ejura Divisional

Council invites general public to witness

2023 Sekyerene (Yam) Festival at Ejura from Wednesday 25th to Sunday 29th October, 2023.

Main event:

Commissioning of police divisional headquarters at Ejura.

Date: Thursday 26th October, 2023,

Venue: Forecourt of police divisional headquarters, Ejura

Time: 10:00am prompt

Theme: Creating a secure environment for economic development of Ejura

Target: To collaborate with stakeholders to raise educational standards in Ejura

Other activities:

Wednesday a October, 2023: Gospel night: (church singing groups and identifiable gospel musicians would be invited to sing and give praise to God for a successful year)

Venue: Forecourt of Ejura Palace

Time: 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Thursday 26th October, 2023: Commissioning of divisional police headquarters at Ejura.

Venue: Forecourt of police divisional headquarters, Ejura

Time: 10:00 a-m prompt

Thursday 26th October, 2023: Traditional performance by Nananom Akomfuo on the same

Thursday after the commissioning of the divisional police quarters

Venue: the forecourt of Nana Ejurahene’s palace

Time: 2:pm to 6:00pm

Friday 27th October, 2023

Performance of traditional rites at 4:00am to 10:00am (Strictly private)

Friday 27th October, 2023

MINI DURBAR on Friday at 12:00pm

Venue: Nana Ejurahene’s old palace

Time: 12:00pm

Sunday 29th October, 2023.

Thanks giving service at Ejura at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, Ejura