I was wrong to think I had Akufo-Addo’s support to fight galamsey – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has said he may have been wrong to think he had the support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.

As part of government’s efforts to fight galamsey, President Akufo-Addo appointed the renowned surgeon as the Chairman of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Early this year, it came to light that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng through his work had authored a 36-page document titled “Report on the work of IMCIM so far and the way forward” and sent it to the President.

In that report, he made several allegations of government officials neck-deep in illegal small-scale mining.

However, no action was taken against the persons accused with the Attorney General recently explaining that this is because there was no evidence available to back the allegations.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng argued that although when he started the work as IMCIM chairman he thought he had the support of the president to fight illegal mining, things that have happened made him reconsider that thought.

“…There are a lot of things that he (President Akufo-Adddo) said that are not working well as far as I am concerned. Let us take the fight against illegal mining, the president gave his word that he was going to put his presidency on the line to stop that thing. I was very confident I had his support but later on, I got the impression that maybe I was wrong,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said.

According to the former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, he has noticed that some people elected or appointed into government positions have become so powerful and scare people.

This he insists is not good for the country.

“You will find people who have no elected or appointed positions in the party or in government and they appear to wield so much power that they do what they like and party people, and government people are afraid of them, and so on. That is an unhealthy development in the party and in an NPP government,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng shared.