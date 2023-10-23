No ‘order from above’ has been given to us to withdraw from Mepe – Ghana Armed Forces

23.10.2023 LISTEN

Below is a copy of the release:

PRESS RELEASE

GAF PERSONNEL HAVE NOT WITHDRAWN FROM MEPE

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to debunk some media reports and series of social media posts especially on Twitter (X), claiming that military personnel deployed to Mepe in the Volta Region for Humanitarian Relief Operations following the spillage of the Akosmobo Dam, have been withdrawn.

GAF wishes to categorically state that the information in circulation is inaccurate and that the personnel have not been given any ‘orders from above’ to withdraw from Mepe or any other community affected by the spillage, contrary to the social media posts.

It must be emphasised that the Humanitarian Relief Operations (Operation Boafo), being conducted by the Ghana Navy’s Riverine Command and the 48 Engineer Regiment of I’mthe Ghana Army is being executed in phases. As of 22 October 2023, the situation in Mepe has been brought under considerable control and therefore it became necessary to urgently redeploy some personnel and equipment to other distressed communities around Battor and its environs, which were in dire need of support.

Following the deployment of additional personnel and equipment to these distressed communities, the operations being conducted have been varied to suit the evolving situation. It must be placed on record that for the purpose of this operation, GAF has established an Emergency Operations Centre which is coordinating all the GAF activities in a harmonised manner in conjunction with NADMO.

Currently personnel of the Naval Riverine Command and the Army’s 48 Engineer Regiment are still deployed and conducting the relief operations (Operation Boafo) in accordance with the exigencies of the situation, at Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, Adidome, Aveyime, New Bakpa, Big Ada Ada Foah and the surrounding communities.These personnel are equipped with 10 Naval Boats and four (four) Engineer Assault Boats. From 13 October 2023 till date, GAF has rescued about 12,000 persons.

GAF therefore wishes to assure the general public that as recently reported in the media of the thousands of persons rescued and marked efforts being made to support victims, it will not relent in the quest to ensure urgent, equitable and appropriate response and support to all persons and communities affected by the spillage in conjunction with all stakeholders.



Naval Captain for Director General Public Relations

Cc: All Media Houses