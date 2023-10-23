Modern Ghana logo
'Like the tower of Babel, it was a pointless exercise, monumental failure' — Selorm Branttie slams gov't over national cathedral

Policy analyst and Vice President of Imani Africa, Selorm Branttie, has criticized the government's handling of the controversial National Cathedral project, which has stalled.

Branttie described the construction of the National Cathedral as a "pointless exercise" that was poorly planned.

During an interview on ‘The Big Issue’ on Citi TV monitored by ModernGhana News, he expressed his views on the matter, saying, "No cathedral has been built within four years, regardless of the amount of technology that is now available.

“So right from the get-go, this was a project that was horribly thought through, horribly planned, and horribly executed so far. Like the tower of Babel, it was a pointless exercise. The repercussions are actually a monument to our collective failures as a nation."

When asked about the possibility of handing over the National Cathedral to the church to continue it, Branttie suggested that a thorough account of the funds spent on the project so far should be provided.

He added, "I also align with the calls of the clergy, those who just resigned from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, that there has been a lot of partial misrepresentation with regard to the intentions of the government, especially President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his aides and all those who support the building of the Cathedral.

“Before anything can be handed over, every cedi that was spent on this project must be accounted for."

He continued, "We must know where all the monies came from, who the monies went to, all the subcontractors, and the beneficiary owners of the entities that were all contracted. So that we can have a very clear idea of where the money went. Without that, we cannot hand anything over."

The National Cathedral project has faced controversy and loss of public trust due to issues of accountability.

The Founder and General Overseer of United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, resigned from the Board of Trustees overseeing the project on October 12, 2023.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, also resigned from the Board of Trustees in August 2022 citing several issues with the project.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

