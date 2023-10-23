Modern Ghana logo
23.10.2023

Lydia Alhassan commissions a 6-unit classroom with ICT center for University Staff Village basic school

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan on Friday commissioned a 6-unit classroom with an ICT Center for the university staff village basic school.

The facility is expected to provide a conducive environment for the learners to enhance their academic excellence.

Speaking in an interview with the media, she noted "I visited the school and saw two classes in one room. This must not be so and as their parliamentarian, I took it upon myself to ensure that we add additional classrooms for our tutors and learners to study in a conducive environment".

She underscored that the world is rapidly revolving around technology hence, it is essential to set up ICT units in our schools to allow the students to have access to technology in their early stage of education.

"The ICT center is the icing on the cake because the world is changing rapidly with technology. What we knew when growing up is not what is going on today, so we making sure that all the schools in the constituency have an ICT center and this is happening across the country; the government is ensuring that all schools have an ICT lab," she said.

She urged the school maintenance committee and parents association to ensure that proper measures are put in place to keep the facility in good shape and keep it neat always.

She advised parents to send their wards to government-private schools stating that the government schools are as good as the private schools.

"I would like to encourage patients who cannot afford to pay for their children at private schools to send their children to government schools as they are as good as the private. The teachers are good and moreover, it's free from the basic level to the SHS level".

