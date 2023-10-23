Boosting Tourism in Kasena-Nankana West District: Pikworo Slave Camp receives facelift

As part of the efforts to promote tourism in the Kasena-Nankana West District, the assembly has initiated plans to give the Pikworo Slave Camp, a tourist site at Paga-Nania, a facelift.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Gerard Ataogye, on Wednesday awarded the site to a contractor.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Ataogye described Kasana-Nankana West as a tourist hub.

"If we want to boost the local economy, we must develop the tourist sites and this is dear to the government," he said.

He referred to how the indigenes made money through sales of food and other local items when the Slave Camp hosted the 2023 PANAFEST and Emancipation Day.

He appealed to tourists all over the world to consider visiting the district, saying the area is blessed with wonderful tourist sites like the Sirigu Pottery Centre, the famous Paga Crocodile Pond and the Kukula Shrine in the Chiana area.

He disclosed that the assembly has put up an oval office at the Camp for administrative purposes.

That, he said, would make the site more receptive to their guests.

He urged the contractor, Lubie Construction Works, to speed up the project and meet the four months’ timeline.

On his part, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mr Wisdom Ahadzi, appealed to the people of Nania to cooperate with the contractor and support him to do a good job for them.

Meanwhile, the contractor had already started moulding some 30,000 pieces of pavement blocks and concrete curbs for the landscaping works.