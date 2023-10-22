Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Accra: AMA cleans sub-metros ahead of Ga Manye’s funeral 

Science Accra: AMA cleans sub-metros ahead of Ga Manyes funeral
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

At the weekend, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) held clean-up exercises at its three sub-metros in Accra ahead of the funeral for Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the late Ga Manye.

The exercise also forms part of the commemoration of the Assembly's 125-year anniversary.

Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, led the staff and community members at the Ashiedu Keteke, Okaikoi South and Ablekuma South sub-metros in the five-hour clean-up exercise.

In an interview, she told the Ghana News Agency: “Desilting of drains, clearing the weeds and sweeping the filth in these areas will ensure a clean environment and save the people from diseases.”

The exercise dovetails into the AMA's awareness creation on sanitation and the need to maintain clean surroundings to ward off preventable diseases.

Mrs Sackey expressed worry over the low communal spirit among the residents, which did not augur well for community development.

She urged the sub-metros to intensify efforts at enforcing the bye-laws and monitoring sanitary conditions within the communities to ensure the right things were done.

Mr George Lawson, the Ablekuma Sub-Metro Environmental Health Officer, said he had served notices to those households who failed to participate in the exercise to clean their frontage immediately to avoid prosecution.

He urged the residents to change their attitudes towards sanitation issues to ensure better environments and good health.

GNA

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

National Cathedral won't be successful; let's move on —Kwami Sefa Kayi ‘National Cathedral won't be successful; let's move on’ — Kwami Sefa Kayi

1 hour ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Let's relax, appreciate our leaders; they've been fair to victims' —Prof. Smart Sarpong 'defends' Akufo-Addo Akosombo dam spillage: Let's relax, appreciate our leaders; they've been fair to...

1 hour ago

GRA reacts to helicopter gift to KNUST

1 hour ago

Accra: AMA cleans sub-metros ahead of Ga Manyes funeral Accra: AMA cleans sub-metros ahead of Ga Manye’s funeral 

1 hour ago

National Cathedral was horribly planned – Policy Analyst National Cathedral was horribly planned – Policy Analyst

1 hour ago

Sam Jonah urges Ghanaians to be inspired by Nkrumahs legacies Sam Jonah urges Ghanaians to be inspired by Nkrumah’s legacies

2 hours ago

Alex Segbefia Scandals around National Cathedral project a big blot on Akufo-Addo’s leadership...

4 hours ago

REUTERS IRAKLI GEDENIDZE As Azerbaijan and Turkey join forces, fears of Armenia conflict grow

4 hours ago

via REUTERS - EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY Cairo Peace Summit ends without breakthrough on Gaza

15 hours ago

'Preserve Akosua Frema-Opare's name; she's one of the best things Akufo-Addo gave to Ghana' —Allotey Jacobs 'Preserve Akosua Frema-Opare's name; she's one of the best things Akufo-Addo gav...

Just in....
body-container-line