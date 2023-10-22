Scandals around National Cathedral project a big blot on Akufo-Addo’s leadership style – Alex Segbefia

The Director of International Relations for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Segbefia has raised concern about the many scandals that have characterised the National Cathedral Project.

The project which is in fulfillment of a personal promise by President Akufo-Addo to God has in the past year faced a lot of criticism.

There have been revelations of scandals by North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa which has exposed the use of public funds and what has been described as a lack of accountability.

For many, the problems facing the country including the economic hardships should be prioritised instead of the National Cathedral Project.

Speaking during the News File programme on Joy News on Saturday, October 21, Alex Segbefia bemoaned the scandals associated with the National Cathedral Project, insisting that it is a huge blot on the leadership style of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"The kind of scandal around the cathedral, an edifice that is supposed to the glory of God, is unbelievable. And it stands as a blot, a big blot on the leadership style, the leadership of the Nana Addo and the NPP government because they all pushed it and the way and manner in which they went was wrong," the NDC Director of International Relations said.

Alex Segbefia continued, "We all love our God. We are all Christians. We all go to our churches, don't vilify people for asking legitimate questions about what you were doing, especially when statements have been made that government funds will not be used and government funds have been used.”

Sharing his thoughts on the resignation of renowned clergymen including Archbishop Duncan Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, from the board of the Cathedral Project, Alex Segbefia applauded them for the decision.

"I have no problem with the leaders of the churches who have left previously and currently because I think that at any time you must assess where you are with anything. And if it comes to the fore that mistakes have been made, and the way this is going and I have to come out of it, then kudos to them for knowing that that's the case,” Alex Segbefia shared.