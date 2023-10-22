Modern Ghana logo
What people need in a crisis is leadership not ‘you didn’t vote for me’ comment – Prof. Gyampo chides Akufo-Addo

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to show leadership amid the flooding crisis that has hit parts of the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions.

Several communities have been submerged in water following the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

This has left at least 12,000 people displaced from their homes and now sleeping in tents, churches, and schools.

During a visit by President Akufo-Addo to Mepe, one of the affected communities in the Volta Region, he assured of government’s support but indicated that if it was a matter of who voted for him he wouldn’t have visited the people.

“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help. If it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me but that is not my concern. In any event one day, you will vote for me and my party.

“I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area, I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Speaking to TV3 during the Key Points programme on Saturday, October 21, Prof. Ransford Gyampo indicated that he did not like the demeanor of the president.

He argued that in times of crisis, the President should show leadership instead of passing comments such as ‘you didn’t vote for me’.

“I didn’t like the gestures and the demeanor of the president who visited these victims especially when he was talking to the Togbui and was pointing his left hand at him.

“In times like this when there is a disaster all people require is leadership and when you are talking about leadership you are talking about the ability to inspire confidence in people, your utterances should inspire confidence in them and make them feel that we can overcome this challenge, the way and manner he spoke, in my view was completely unpresidential and it is becoming one too many,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

The Political science lecturer further advised that while heading towards the end of his second term, President Akufo-Addo should prioritise leaving a certain legacy that posterity will be proud of.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

What people need in a crisis is leadership not 'you didn't vote for me' comment ...

