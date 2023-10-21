This 'corrupt, arrogant' gov't thinks 'Ghana is for them' — Prof. Adei

President Nana Akufo-Addo's government is full of corrupt and arrogant people who think Ghana belongs to them, former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), prof Stephen Adei has observed.

In his view, President Akufo-Addo himself has been a disappointment, adding that he will go down as one of the most disappointing presidents if he does not live up to his promises in the remainder of his presidency.

“One of the greatest disappointments of Nana Akufo-Addo’s regime is that, honestly, he raised the hope of Ghanaians", Prof Adei pointed out, adding: "Ghanaians expected that they had gotten the leader with vision, charisma, determination, and it seems if he doesn’t redeem himself in the next 14 months, he will go down in history as one of the most disappointing leaders".

He said the "corruption" and "arrogance", of the Akufo-Addo government is to the extent that they "think that Ghana is for them and that without them Ghana will not be there", noting: "And some of them thinking that they should tell us who should be our next president".

"God forbid", he exclaimed.

Prof Adei said the president must deal with the corrupt elements within his government who are taking bribes from citizens before helping them to gain employment in the public sector.

"This is what Akufo-Addo must be thinking about and if he knows about it, must be ashamed of, that now, his people, demand from you, a certain amount before youll be considered for the job. Why? Becuase when they get it, whether the government pays you or not, they have gotten their money. As if people are in a hurry to loot the country before the end of Akufo-Addo’s term".

—Classfmonline