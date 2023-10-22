22.10.2023 LISTEN

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at Kumasi Technical University, has urged the people of Ghana to remain calm and not agitated over President Nana Akufo-Addo's remarks during his visit to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in the Volta Region.

The President told the victims that though they don't vote for him and his political party, he will always attend to them in times of difficulties, a comment many have condemned.

Addressing the flood victims in Mepe, he stated, "When these things happen and the government takes action, politics does not play a role. When I assumed the presidency, I took an oath to serve as the president for every individual in Ghana, regardless of their location, district, or political affiliation.

“I am the President for all people, whether they voted for me or not. So, I want the people here to understand that when the government takes action in situations like this, it is acting in the interest of all Ghanaians.

"I am here because Ghanaians are facing difficulties and hardships, and it is my responsibility to provide assistance."

“If it were a matter of keeping track of who voted for me or not, I wouldn't be here, because you did not vote for me. However, that is not my concern. Besides, someday you may vote for me and my party."

President Akufo-Addo's comments sparked a range of reactions from the public.

Professor Smart Sarpong believes Ghanaians are over reacting.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, he said, "Let's not be overly preoccupied with the political dynamics in Ghana.

“Instead, let's show appreciation. Our leaders are aware of the voters who support them and those who do not. However, in their governance of Ghana, they have largely demonstrated fairness and an equitable distribution of state resources to the best of their abilities."