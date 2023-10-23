Ghana is a safe haven – Mr. Richard Osei

The Chief Executive Director of ASUAVO Security, Mr. Richard Osei has revealed that Ghana is a safe haven for global events to be held.

During an interview with Joy News at the just-ended Ghana Events Summit held on 14th October 2023, Mr . Richard Osei, a speaker for the event noted that in a world where security and stability are prime factors for hosting global events, Ghana has become a shining example, earning its reputation as a safe haven for international gatherings.

"With its stable political climate, friendly atmosphere, and thriving events industry, Ghana has successfully positioned itself as a prime destination for various global events, from conferences to cultural festivals, music concerts and weddings, among others," he stated.

He added, "Ghana’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region has been a key driver in attracting international investors and event planners. The country’s democracy and peaceful transitions of power have earned it respect on the global stage, with political leaders emphasizing diplomacy and unity in their governance."

Mr. Ernest Odame, the Project Manager for Ghana Tourism Authority mentioned that Ghana is a holiday destination for many around the world. He explains that initiatives like the Year of Return, Beyond the Year of Return and December in GH have played a role in marketing the country. He added that over the years there have been more global events organised by external event organizers due to the welcoming and peaceful atmosphere in Ghana.

"The bustling capital city of Accra and its modern infrastructure, including state-of-the-art conference centers and accommodation facilities, make it an ideal location for hosting conferences and conventions of various scales. Ghana’s commitment to promoting business and tourism has also been a significant factor in its rise as a global event hub," he stated.

He added “Cultural events have thrived in Ghana, with numerous international festivals and exhibitions held throughout the year. Visitors are captivated by the rich cultural diversity, traditional music, and vibrant arts scene. The annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival, for example, has become a global sensation, attracting artists and enthusiasts from all corners of the world."

He continued, "Furthermore, Ghana’s welcoming and friendly population is known for their hospitality. Visitors are greeted with warmth and openness, making their stay a truly memorable experience.

"In recent years, Ghana has played host to a wide range of international events, including major sports tournaments, global music concerts, and diplomatic conferences. This newfound reputation as a global event haven has not only boosted the country’s international profile but has also provided economic benefits through increased tourism and business opportunities."

Mr. Robert Nyadu the CEO of Castvote believes government of Ghana remains committed to further enhancing the sector. "Investment in infrastructure, security, and tourism promotion continues to be a priority, ensuring that Ghana maintains its status as a safe and welcoming destination for people from all corners of the globe."

The creative Director of Ghana Events Summit, Lisbon Odame in an interview with Metro TV and GhOne TV at the event added “As the world looks for reliable and secure locations to host a variety of international events, Ghana’s emergence as a global event haven offers a compelling solution, showcasing its commitment to peace, stability, and a warm embrace for visitors from around the world.”