Declare state of emergency to address public health emergencies — GAMLS

22.10.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) expresses deep worry over the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams calling on government to declare a state of emergency.

According to them, the declaration will help government mobilize resources, coordinate efforts, and allocate funds to effectively respond to the crisis.

"This would enable the prompt implementation of emergency measures, including the provision of clean drinking water, medical supplies, and support for agriculture and fishing industries," the statement noted.

In a press release issued on Thursday, October 19, 2023 and signed by David Annor Kwasie and Solomon Dzidzornu Yao Kwashie, Volta Regional Chairman and General Secretary respectively, it said the dam spillage has had significant implications on public health and safety of the inhabitants in the Volta region.

In the view of the GAMLS, "the spillage has resulted in the contamination of water sources, posing a serious threat to the health and well-being of communities residing along the Volta River."

As Medical Laboratory Scientists, "we understand the potential health risks associated with exposure to contaminated water and the contamination of food sources, including the spread of waterborne diseases."

GAMLS is therefore urging relevant health authorities including the Ministry of Health to take immediate steps to address the potential public health implications of the spillage, suggesting a thorough water quality assessments to determine the extent of contamination and implementing appropriate remedial measures to ensure the safety of drinking water sources for affected communities.

GAMLS calls on the government and relevant agencies to provide necessary support and resources to healthcare facilities in the affected areas, including to ensuring the availability of medical supplies, diagnostic tools, and trained personnel to effectively manage any potential health crises that may arise as a result of the spillage.

GAMLS also emphasizes the importance of public awareness and education regarding the potential health risks associated with the spillage. "We urge the government and relevant agencies to engage in comprehensive public health campaigns to inform communities about the necessary precautions to take and the signs and symptoms of waterborne diseases", the statement noted.

GAMLS assures government that, "as Medical Laboratory Scientists, we are committed to supporting efforts to mitigate the health impacts of the spillage. We stand ready to collaborate with the government, healthcare institutions, and other stakeholders to provide expertise and assistance in water quality monitoring, disease surveillance, and public health interventions".

"It is crucial that lessons are learnt from this incident to prevent similar occurrences in future and to protect the health and well-being of our communities", the statement emphasized.