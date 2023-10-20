Modern Ghana logo
Akosombo Dam spillage: Power supply from Sogakope BSP may delay for months - ECG

Akosombo Dam spillage: Power supply from Sogakope BSP may delay for months - ECG
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that electricity power supply from the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point (BSP) might delay for months due to the flooding of the Point following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The Company shut down the Point to safeguard the Station, leading to power disruptions in Sogakope, Anloga, Keta, Akatsi South, Abor and North Tongu districts.

Electricity power has, however, been supplied to the Adidome and its environs from Juapong and the remaining towns from the Aflao Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

Mr Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), disclosed that the Sogakope BSP was still shut because the Company envisaged that it could not be used for the next couple of months.

He said everything the ECG was doing hinged on a long-term solution to ensure that if the situation lasted for six or more months, the Company would be able to supply power to customers.

Mr Antwi said the Company had improved its network and urged customers to be safety cautious.

He revealed that with communities supplied with electricity power from the Aflao BSP, the situation had improved.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is struggling with electricity power to maintain water supply to the flood affected areas.

Mr Francis Lamptey, Regional Chief Manager, GWCL, disclosed that water was being rationed to the affected areas dependent on the availability or power supply.

That, notwithstanding, he said GWCL was running parallel distribution lines to service the flood victims from Aflao.

He said its headworks at Agordome now supplies 5,500 cubic metres from the 7,570 cubic m with a shortfall of 2,070 cubic m, which is equivalent to 455,620 gallons.

He disclosed the rationing or water management programme for the various communities, including Avorvi, Old Agorkpo, Agorkpo New Town, Hospital, Toklokpo, Sokpoe, Tefle, Wume, Agodo, Vodaphone, Comboni, Fievie and Medical City in a weekly rotation.

He said supplies are antecedent to the availability of electricity.

Mr Lamptey said the precinct of the headworks is getting flooded and hopes the rise is abated at a point.

GNA

