Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Uphold ethical standards of legal profession – Gertrude Torkornoo to new lawyers

Headlines Uphold ethical standards of legal profession – Gertrude Torkornoo to new lawyers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has advised newly inducted lawyers to uphold the ethical standards of the legal profession and carry themselves in a manner befitting a legal practitioner.

The Chief Justice made the comment during the 60th induction ceremony, a tradition that has been held since the establishment of the Ghana School of Law.

The ceremony saw the induction of 1097 new lawyers who had successfully passed the bar exams at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Addressing the newly minted lawyers, Justice Torkornoo said their integrity will play a pivotal role in determining their success in their legal careers.

“As lawyers, you will need to be part of the conduit through which justice is served and delivered in this complex environment,” Justice Torkornoo said.

“In shouldering this role as a person of learning, you will always need to remember that a lawyer’s personal reputation is their most valuable asset.”

The Chief Justice stressed that the way lawyers speak, listen, handle information, and manage relationships will determine the legacies they carry with them throughout their careers.

“Whether you are aware of it or not, your reputation from the very first day you step out in this robe and accompanying accoutrements will be built on the foundation of trust, honesty, and adherence to ethical standards, not just learning,” Justice Torkornoo said.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

UG-UTAG Secretary, Prof. Ransford Gyampo UG-UTAG urges gov’t to fight corruption, manage economy properly to secure Ghana...

3 hours ago

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah We don’t support coup but we won’t be gagged from speaking on national issues – ...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo If it's about enriching myself, I could’ve done better in private sector — Akufo...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Rebounding of our economy already going on — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Im so proud of you — Afia Schwarzenegger congratulates Sammi Awuku on his call to Ghana Bar I’m so proud of you — Afia Schwarzenegger congratulates Sammi Awuku on his call ...

3 hours ago

NPP MPs gave me General Mosquito name as a derogatory title but I adopted it to shame them – Asiedu Nketia NPP MPs gave me ‘General Mosquito’ name as a derogatory title but I adopted it t...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Dam spillage: Dial down the politics and let’s focus on saving lives — Richard A...

3 hours ago

AFP BENOIT TESSIER Macron says 'everything will be done' to bring back French hostages from Gaza

3 hours ago

People chanted 'we want our money', denouncing a lack of compensation over a 2021 fire, which broke out during a British military exercise in Kenya. By Tony KARUMBA AFP Kenyans demand compensation for British army blaze ahead of king's visit

3 hours ago

Since he was toppled by the military on July 26, Niger's democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum has refused to resign. By EVELYN HOCKSTEIN POOLAFPFile Deposed Niger president's lawyers deny escape bid

Just in....
body-container-line