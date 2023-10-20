Modern Ghana logo
We don’t support coup but we won’t be gagged from speaking on national issues – UG-UTAG to Kan-Dapaah

Headlines National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah
National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The University of Ghana Branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) has noted with concern some comments purportedly made by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

Speaking at a conference on the Impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace, and Security in Africa, the Minister said following the recent coup in Niger he has observed how “certain individuals in academia, civil society, and the media, from what I have observed have been propagating false narratives in support of a coup or military rule.”

The National Security Minister continued, “These actors have gained substantial followings on social media leveraging the influence to disseminate misinformation that threatens our nation’s peace and also stability, especially as we approach the critical December 2024 general election and this is a matter of serious concern.

“Misinformation, whether intentional or inadvertent, from these individuals because they are influential poses a significant threat to Ghana’s stability.”

In a release as members of academia, UG-UTAG said it takes a serious exception to the Minister’s statement and condemns it in no uncertain terms, as it has the tendency to gag the expression of dissenting opinion on what government does with the fiduciary trust reposed in it, by the people.

While UG-UTAG insists that it is against a coup in the country, it further serves notice to the National Security Minister that academia will not sit unconcerned without expressing its views on important national issues.

“We do not support any individual or groups calling for a coup in Ghana. But at the same time, we won’t be gagged from speaking our minds forcefully on all important national issues. We would fiercely resist any attempt, including political commentary, that has the potency to usher us into the dark days of culture of silence,” part of the release from UG-UTAG said.

In its release, UG-UTAG admonished government to fight against corruption, manage the economy properly, and implement proactive pro-poor policies to secure the country’s peace.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

