Adaklu District Celebrates Nurses' Week in Grand Style

In a remarkable celebration, the Adaklu District in the Volta Region came together on the 17th of October 2023 to honor and appreciate the invaluable contributions of nurses and midwives during their second Nurses' Week celebration.

The theme of the event, "Our Nurses and Midwives, Our Future" encapsulated the essence of the gathering and underscored the critical role these healthcare professionals play in society.

The keynote address for the event was delivered by the first vice-chairperson of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) for the Volta/Oti Region, Hon John Ocansey. He represented the Volta/Oti Chairman, Hon Anyigba Moses Robertson. In his address, Hon Ocansey emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating the tireless dedication of nurses and midwives in the healthcare sector. He acknowledged that this event not only appreciates their contributions but also sets the path for the future of nursing and midwifery.

According to him, the healthcare delivery system is a vital pillar in ensuring the well-being and survival of every citizen, making health a cornerstone of the economy.

Nurses and midwives, Hon Ocansey stressed, are integral components of a robust healthcare system, comprising 55% to 60% of the workforce in Ghana's health sector. Without them, achieving critical goals such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Primary Health Care (PHC), especially the Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS+), as well as global health security and pandemic preparedness, would remain elusive, particularly in Ghana.

The chosen theme for the celebration, he added underscores the vital role played by the nursing and midwifery workforce in addressing the escalating global and national healthcare demands. "It highlights the undeniable fact that our future greatly depends on the dedication and expertise of every nurse and midwife," he intimated.

Hon Ocansey also emphasized the need to bolster the number of qualified nurses to ensure the provision of quality healthcare. "This training should be in line with the trends, needs, and skill sets of the 21st century."

An emotional plea was made during the event for a fairer situation for nurses and midwives, who currently work in the health system and yet often have to pay for their own healthcare. Hon Ocansey implored the government to establish a comprehensive insurance package for nurses and midwives to alleviate their financial burden.

Hon Ocansey also reminded everyone that nurses and midwives are indispensable components of the healthcare system and their future success depends on being provided with the necessary tools and resources to work effectively. He urged the healthcare system to continue investing in the future of nursing and midwifery in Ghana.

During the celebration, Hon Governor Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency and also the Minority Whip, extended his support to the Association by presenting four brand new LG televisions. These were awarded to outstanding individuals for the exception work. They are Mr. Tsetse Eric, Mrs. Amenya Grace, Mr. Flavius Gordon, and Mr. Adams Seth, for their dedication to work.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including the Volta Regional Chief Nursing Officer, Mrs. Asante Faustine; Mr. Doga Tsigbe, the District Nutrition Officer, who chaired the occasion; the district executives; the Adaklu District Public Health Nurse, Mrs. Antoinette Alornyo; Mr. Divine Akayire, the GRNMA Regional PRO; Isreal Moud, representing the media from HILZ FM Adaklu; Mr. Suglo Charles from GHOne, and a representative of the Member of Parliament, Mr. Soka Peter.