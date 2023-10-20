Modern Ghana logo
Akosombo Dam Spillage: UPNMG embarks on Relief and Rehabilitation initiatives to aid flood victims

By Gideon Baiden || Contributor
In response to the recent and tragic events caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage, the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has stepped forward to extend its deepest condolences and unwavering support to the affected communities and flood victims, who are currently grappling with the devastating aftermath of the disaster.

The Akosombo Dam spillage has left a trail of destruction, causing significant hardship and loss to countless families and the UPNMG is committed to actively taking part in the recovery and rehabilitation activities.

In a press statement, the Union called on local and national authorities, humanitarian organizations, and the international community to unite in providing immediate relief to those affected, while also working together to formulate plans for the long-term recovery and reconstruction of the affected regions.

UPNMG has not merely offered words of support but has also taken concrete actions. The Union is actively mobilizing resources, including financial assistance, relief materials, and the deployment of volunteer healthcare workers, to support the ongoing relief efforts.

UPNMG is extending its appeal beyond its own members to individuals, corporations, and organizations, urging them to join in the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Union has initiated a heartfelt plea to Nurses, Midwives, and the broader health sector to contribute to the cause. These contributions will also go towards the restoration of health facilities that have been severely affected.

UPNMG is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to provide relief and has called on all health workers who are currently on their annual leave and willing to volunteer their time to provide essential health support to the flood victims. Arrangements have been made to transport these volunteers to the affected locations, ensuring they can provide the much-needed assistance where it is needed most.

