If it's about enriching myself, I could’ve done better in private sector — Akufo-Addo rejects corruption claims

Headlines
2 HOURS AGO
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has rejected claims all political leaders are inherently corrupt in Ghana.

The President said some of them would have been better off in the private sector than in public in terms of making money.

In remarks to the newly elected head of the Christian Council of Ghana on Tuesday, Akufo-Addo disputed the notion that "the people who come into political office have done so in order to enrich themselves."

"There is an assumption in our country unfortunately, that the people who come into political office have done so in order to enrich themselves. Some of us would have been better off in the private sector if it comes to the question of trying to make money,” said the President.

The President insisted this perception was unfounded and needed to be dispelled.

He expressed faith in institutions like the police and anti-graft agencies, saying they work for the state rather than any particular government.

Akufo-Addo's comments come amid ongoing debates about growing corruption under his administration.

However, he emphasized the need to bolster public confidence in oversight bodies and that "government comes and goes."

