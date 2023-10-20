Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Rebounding of our economy already going on — Akufo-Addo

Headlines President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism about Ghana's economic recovery.

In a meeting with the newly elected head of the Christian Council of Ghana, the President said the country is already seeing significant economic growth.

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo said "the rebounding of our economy is already going on," reflecting confidence in Ghana's progress after difficulties in the past year.

The President pointed to falling inflation and plans to keep more domestic food production within Ghana as signs the economy is improving.

Inflation peaked above 50% last year but Akufo-Addo predicted it will fall to around 27% by the end of 2022. His goal is to reduce it to single digits again as seen in his first term of office.

He credited projected "bumper harvests" around the country for helping lower costs of food prices.

According to him, his government will also be "more vigilant" in preventing food exports that could otherwise feed Ghanaians.

In the meeting with Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard Dogbe, the new head of the Christian Council, President Akufo-Addo pledged continued cooperation.

He sought the council's prayers "that would enable him and his government to do the right things for the people."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

UG-UTAG Secretary, Prof. Ransford Gyampo UG-UTAG urges gov’t to fight corruption, manage economy properly to secure Ghana...

2 hours ago

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah We don’t support coup but we won’t be gagged from speaking on national issues – ...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo If it's about enriching myself, I could’ve done better in private sector — Akufo...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Rebounding of our economy already going on — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Im so proud of you — Afia Schwarzenegger congratulates Sammi Awuku on his call to Ghana Bar I’m so proud of you — Afia Schwarzenegger congratulates Sammi Awuku on his call ...

2 hours ago

NPP MPs gave me General Mosquito name as a derogatory title but I adopted it to shame them – Asiedu Nketia NPP MPs gave me ‘General Mosquito’ name as a derogatory title but I adopted it t...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Dam spillage: Dial down the politics and let’s focus on saving lives — Richard A...

2 hours ago

AFP BENOIT TESSIER Macron says 'everything will be done' to bring back French hostages from Gaza

2 hours ago

People chanted 'we want our money', denouncing a lack of compensation over a 2021 fire, which broke out during a British military exercise in Kenya. By Tony KARUMBA AFP Kenyans demand compensation for British army blaze ahead of king's visit

2 hours ago

Since he was toppled by the military on July 26, Niger's democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum has refused to resign. By EVELYN HOCKSTEIN POOLAFPFile Deposed Niger president's lawyers deny escape bid

Just in....
body-container-line