Rebounding of our economy already going on — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism about Ghana's economic recovery.

In a meeting with the newly elected head of the Christian Council of Ghana, the President said the country is already seeing significant economic growth.

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo said "the rebounding of our economy is already going on," reflecting confidence in Ghana's progress after difficulties in the past year.

The President pointed to falling inflation and plans to keep more domestic food production within Ghana as signs the economy is improving.

Inflation peaked above 50% last year but Akufo-Addo predicted it will fall to around 27% by the end of 2022. His goal is to reduce it to single digits again as seen in his first term of office.

He credited projected "bumper harvests" around the country for helping lower costs of food prices.

According to him, his government will also be "more vigilant" in preventing food exports that could otherwise feed Ghanaians.

In the meeting with Rt. Rev. Dr. Hilliard Dogbe, the new head of the Christian Council, President Akufo-Addo pledged continued cooperation.

He sought the council's prayers "that would enable him and his government to do the right things for the people."