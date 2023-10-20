Modern Ghana logo
Dam spillage: Dial down the politics and let’s focus on saving lives — Richard Ahiagbah

Headlines Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director
2 HOURS AGO
Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director

Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged citizens not to play politics with serious issues.

He has observed the political discourse surrounding the recent flood caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpone dams on some communities in the Volta, Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

In a tweet on Friday, October 20, the ruling party’s spokesperson wants the political cards dialled down and the focus shifted to saving lives.

"The people are hurting. The government is committed to doing all it takes to restore the people. How I wish the politics could be dialled down so, we can focus on improving conditions for the people," Richard Ahiagbah said.

He reechoed the Ministry of Food and Agriculture’s donation of $40 million World Bank grant, noting it will go a long way in salvaging the situation.

"This government has repurposed $40 million from the World Bank-funded Food System Resilience Program to support farmers in the flood-affected areas. This will go a long way!" Richard Ahiagbah said.

This comes as communities across Lower Volta such as North Tongu, South Tongu, Ada East and Keta submerged in water with several people displaced and properties destroyed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

