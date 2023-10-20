Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has urged political parties to refrain from politicising the challenges faced by individuals affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The dam spillage has displaced 26,000 people and destroyed properties.

In a statement to Citi News monitored by ModernGhana News, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong called on all Ghanaians to provide support to those affected by the situation.

He said this is not the time to play politics with the disaster.

"Something must quickly be done. Our friends in parts of the Volta and Oti Regions are going through a crisis. We are one nation.

“We plead with our politicians not to politicise what people are going through. People need help. This is a genuine need.

“I know some of you have started mobilising for people to contribute. Any Ghanaian that can be of help must be there.

“My own church, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, is moving to help. Let’s all move to help, so our friends in need know that they are loved, they belong, and Ghana is a nation that cares," he emphasised.