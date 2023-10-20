Modern Ghana logo
20.10.2023 Headlines

Akosombo dam spillage: 'It was a correct decision' — VRA boss

Akosombo dam spillage: 'It was a correct decision' —VRA boss
20.10.2023 LISTEN

Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Engineering and Operations) of Volta River Authority (VRA) has defended the spillage of the Akosombo Dam which has wreaked havoc in Volta Region.

The Akosombo dam spillage has flooded communities in Lower Volta, displaced over 25,000 residents and destroyed several properties.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show with host Kwami Sefa Kayi, VRA's Engineering boss noted that the spillage of excess water from the dam was necessary to save the dam from collapse.

He cited a situation where a dam collapsed in Libya, which resulted in several losses of life and properties, a sobering incident they are learning from in order that Ghana does not get to such a catastrophic.

"It's a decision that you always have to make, looking at both sides of it and making sure you take that correct decision," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

