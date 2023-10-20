Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo’s style of politics is to use other people as fronts to do bad things – Asiedu Nketia

Headlines Johnson Asiedu Nketia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia has hit out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the resignation of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba from the board of the National Cathedral.

According to him, the resignation is another proof that the President is not one who likes accountability.

Speaking to Starr FM on the Starr Chat programme on Thursday, October 19, Johnson Asiedu Nketia accused President Akufo-Addo of practicing politics where he uses other people as fronts to do all sorts of bad things.

“If you are working with Nana Akufo-Addo and you begin talking about auditing and accountability then you are on your way out. What has he accounted for since he became President? There is a democratic structure to make people to account and you are blowing your trumpet that I am this when the verdict is being churned out on daily bases. But he said he is the President who has fought corruption the most.

“I have always said that President Akufo-Addo’s style of politics is that he will use other people as fronts to do all the bad things and then withdraw and leave their reputation in tatters,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia shared.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba resigned from the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral in Ghana on October 12.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo to communicate their resignation, the two renowned clergymen cited the lack of auditing of the funds spent on the project as the reason for their decision.

“Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news to no avail, regarding the finding of the audit.

“We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral,” a joint letter from Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

