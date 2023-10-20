Modern Ghana logo
You can't use Free SHS to deceive us, fix our road – #FixKasoaHighway demonstrators tells gov’t

20.10.2023 LISTEN

Hundreds of demonstrators including residents and commercial drivers on Friday, October 20 who gathered to express their dissatisfaction with the deplorable state of the Mallam-Kasoa highway have called upon the government to address their road's dire condition and cease attempts to divert their attention with the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

The protestors adamantly stated that they would not be swayed by the government's assertions regarding the Free SHS programme while crucial road repairs remained neglected across the nation despite the government's declaration of a year of roads.

This protest drew notable figures, including musician Akosua Agyepong, Master Richard, Mebusem, and many others.

In an extraordinary display of unity and determination, journalists from the Class Media Group (CMG) in Accra, together with local residents and commercial drivers, organised a massive demonstration to seek some answers for the deplorable condition of the Mallam-Kasoa highway.

This protest, known as the FixKasoa Highway Demo, aimed to draw attention to the highway's deteriorating state.

When the area experiences rainfall, sections of this critical road become inundated with mudslides, rendering them impassable and putting the lives of those who rely on it in danger.

The frustration of residents in areas like Broadcasting, Tuuba, Amanfrom, and Osiadan has reached a breaking point due to prolonged delays in the much-needed repairs of the highway.

This has prompted them to join this collective call for action.

Protesters carried placards with messages such as 'No Action Talk Only Fix Ghana, CECIDAP Susu Can Save Kasoa Road,' 'Papa Nebu, Fix Kasoa Road Now,' 'We Need a Proper Drainage System,' 'Drivers Are Suffering,' 'We Are Hungry,' and 'King Promise, Do Something Before You Go,' among others.

The protest starting from the Tuba Taxi Rank, concluded with the presentation of a petition to the Municipal Chief Executive for Ga South Municipal Assembly, Mr Joseph Nyani.

-Classfmonline

