My journey to becoming a lawyer was quite daunting — Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, the CEO of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and former National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described his journey of becoming a lawyer as quite daunting.

Mr Awuku, who was among the latest called to the Bar on Friday, October 20, took to Facebook to narrate the challenges he faced in pursuing legal education.

In a post congratulating colleagues also called to the Bar, he quoted "Embarking on this journey was quite daunting. Years of long hours of lectures, sleepless nights, engaging in unending group discussions and reading volumes of books have finally paid off in birthing an added career path for us."

The experienced politician explained that achieving success required alot of effort, including years of lectures, group work and reading.

"I am immensely grateful to my lecturers, seniors, colleagues, and family, who played a significant role in attaining this success," he expressed.

Other prominent NPP members called to the Bar included Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and MP for Tafo Ekow Vincent Asafuah.

Mr Awuku stated, "May God's light continue to guide us on this path we have chosen."

The inauguration was an important milestone recognizing the hard work of the newly inaugurated lawyers and ushering them into the legal profession.