Coup: Your analysis of concerns raised by individuals in academia is jaundiced, misplaced – Prof. Gyampo to Kan-Dapaah

Senior Political Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has stressed that the best antidote to avoid a coup in any country is good governance.

This is a reply to National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah after he accused some individuals in academia of propagating falsehoods to support arguments for a coup.

Speaking at a conference on the Impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace, and Security in Africa, the Minister said following the recent coup in Niger he has observed how “certain individuals in academia, civil society, and the media, from what I have observed have been propagating false narratives in support of a coup or military rule.”

The National Security Minister continued, “These actors have gained substantial followings on social media leveraging the influence to disseminate misinformation that threatens our nation’s peace and also stability, especially as we approach the critical December 2024 general election and this is a matter of serious concern.

“Misinformation, whether intentional or inadvertent, from these individuals because they are influential poses a significant threat to Ghana’s stability.”

Speaking to Joy News in reaction to the accusations, Prof. Ransford Gyampo who works in academia said he believes Kan-Dapaah’s analysis of the whole issue is misplaced.

He said the National Security Minister is only looking at the bad side of concerns raised by Ghanaians, insisting that the argument of Kan-Dapaah is suffering from jaundice.

“I have a lot of respect for Kan-Dapaah because whether you like it or not, he is one of the key architects working behind the scenes to keep our peace. The fact that there is still peace in spite of hardship, is not all because we are peace-loving.

“It is also because people like him are working tirelessly behind the scenes to deal with potential troublemakers and to ensure that things are kept always quiet. But his analysis and what was written for him about potential fuelers of coup, in my view, is quite jaundiced,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

He continued, “And if we are complaining and you describe our complaint as we using our influence to garner support for coup, then it means your analysis is quite misplaced.”