Akufo-Addo’s show of disrespect due to poor upbringing — Abraham Amaliba

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) legal team, Abraham Amaliba, has attributed President Akufo-Addo's show of disrespect towards citizens to a poor upbringing.

His comment follows remarks President Akufo-Addo made during a visit to flood victims in Mepe on October 16.

The President indicated he is president for all Ghanaians despite the fact people in that region don't vote for him.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3, Lawyer Amaliba said "he has failed and I have heard all sorts of complaints about the president. The president’s problem is none of those things people have said about him. The president’s problem is poor upbringing, which will then culminate in all of the things that he is doing. The presidency doesn’t change you – when you become the president, that office doesn’t change you; it rather exposes your character."

Lawyer Amaliba believes the President's statement was disrespectful and ill-timed.

Mr. Amaliba said "The worst of it all is that the president has not apologised for his hogwash statements that he made to the people of Volta Region. Has he apologised? This is the third day. I thought that the president should have apologised for the hogwash statement that he made to the people.”

Many communities in Volta Region such as North Tongu, South Tongu, Ada East, Keta have faced massive flooding due to Akosombo and Kpone dams spillage.