Kan-Dapaah accuses media, CSO, and some individuals in academia of supporting coup in Ghana

General News National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah
National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah has raised concern about a trend he has observed in Ghana in recent times.

According to him, he has observed that some Civil Society Organisations, people in the media, and some individuals in academia are propagating false narratives and showing support for a coup in the country.

This he insists poses a huge threat to the stability of Ghana ahead of the 2024 General Election.

“In Ghana, a more disconcerting trend is also emerging. Notably following the coup in Niger, certain individuals in academia, civil society, and the media, from what I have observed have been propagating false narratives in support of a coup or military rule,” Kan-Dapaah said.

The National Security Minister continued, “These actors have gained substantial followings on social media leveraging the influence to disseminate misinformation that threatens our nation’s peace and also stability, especially as we approach the critical December 2024 general election and this is a matter of serious concern.

“Misinformation, whether intentional or inadvertent, from these individuals because they are influential poses a significant threat to Ghana’s stability.”

Kan-Dapaah was speaking at a conference on the Impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace, and Security in Africa.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

