20.10.2023 General News

Ablakwa, First Sky Group cut sod for housing project to relocate flood victims of Akosombo dam spillage

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is working with First Sky Group to relocate some of his constituents permanently from the flood zone.

Several communities in North Tongu have been affected by the flood caused by the controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority.

The flooding has submerged the communities and displayed close to 15,000 people in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions.

On Thursday, October 19, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and the First Sky Group cut sod for construction to begin on a housing project to relocate a good number of the 12,000 North Tongu constituents affected by the flood.

First Sky’s subsidiary known as Construction Ambassadors are executing the project which they promise to complete in record time.

In a post by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he explained that the relocation will begin to restore the dignity of the people of North Tongu to ensure they live in much healthier conditions.

This will also free the 21 schools from being used as safe havens so that the children can return to school.

In addition to the provision of land for the project, the people of North Tongu have expressed readiness to provide communal labour support.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

