Misinformation: Information Minister calls for collective action

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
Social News Misinformation: Information Minister calls for collective action
The Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called for collective action to combat the spread of misinformation and its impacts on elections and peace.

Speaking at a forum on "The Impact of False Information on Elections and Peace in Africa," the Minister said he was determined to work with colleagues locally and abroad to comprehend this phenomenon and find effective solutions.

Recalling the dangerous real-world consequences of the fake "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory in the U.S., the Minister emphasised critical thinking and responsible journalism as antidotes.

He called for holding tech companies and app makers accountable for information shared on their platforms, as they significantly enable the spread of falsehoods.

"The challenges are real but solutions are within reach if we unite to safeguard democracy, electoral integrity and peace," he said.

On her part, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said Ghana, as a dedicated Member State of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), has been unwavering in its commitment to advancing sustainable democracy on a global scale since 2008.

“As one of the co-vice Chairs of the Council of Member States for the year 2023, Ghana acknowledges the immense responsibility that accompanies this position,” she added.

According to the Minister, the seminar is being organised as Ghana’s contribution with the primary objective of shedding light on the urgent matter of disinformation and its profound implications for electoral integrity, peace and security.

Madam Botchwey noted that Ghana’s democratic journey has been characterised by peaceful transitions of power, robust civic engagement and a commitment to upholding the principles of free and fair elections.

“However, as Ghana moves closer to its two critical election cycles, namely, the local and district Assembly elections in December this year, and the General elections in December next year, we must also acknowledge the challenges we face, particularly the looming threat of disinformation.

“I urge each of you to bring your expertise, experiences and innovative ideas to the table. Together, we can forge a path forward, uphold the integrity of our elections, preserve peace and security on our continent, and safeguard the democratic aspirations of our people,” she said.

The forum deliberated practical steps various stakeholders can take to curb the proliferation of false information and mitigate its multifaceted impacts.

